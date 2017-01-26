Carrollton Kangaroo robbed
Carrollton police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who held up the Kangaroo Express on Maple Street just after midnight Thursday. The store's clerk was away from the counter doing some cleaning, and as she walked back she saw the suspect arriving on foot.
