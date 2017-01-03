Carrollton High seeking artifacts for new building
With construction of the first phase of the replacement Carrollton High School expected to be completed this spring, attention moves to the interior spaces and Carrollton City Schools is looking to the public for help in one area. In the first building alone, there are 12 large display cases set aside to showcase artifacts representing the 130-year history of Carrollton High School and the school district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|45 min
|The WB
|89,729
|Female found off Bar J rd with multiple stab wo...
|7 hr
|The Exposure
|1
|Police car thieves arrested in Haralson County
|14 hr
|Mimi
|1
|Where's my mail?
|Mon
|wow
|7
|temple police (May '15)
|Jan 7
|Sticher
|23
|Electric assistance??? (Nov '13)
|Jan 6
|stop crying
|66
|old Hubbard's building
|Jan 3
|Ranger1
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC