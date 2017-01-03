Carrollton High seeking artifacts for...

Carrollton High seeking artifacts for new building

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

With construction of the first phase of the replacement Carrollton High School expected to be completed this spring, attention moves to the interior spaces and Carrollton City Schools is looking to the public for help in one area. In the first building alone, there are 12 large display cases set aside to showcase artifacts representing the 130-year history of Carrollton High School and the school district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 45 min The WB 89,729
Female found off Bar J rd with multiple stab wo... 7 hr The Exposure 1
News Police car thieves arrested in Haralson County 14 hr Mimi 1
Where's my mail? Mon wow 7
temple police (May '15) Jan 7 Sticher 23
Electric assistance??? (Nov '13) Jan 6 stop crying 66
old Hubbard's building Jan 3 Ranger1 6
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,346

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC