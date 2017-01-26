B. Daniel
In the early morning hours of January 24, 2017, Mr. Elic Baxter Daniel finished the ultimate race. He fought the course for many years, battling and defeating multiple illnesses, with a steadfast faith to stay the course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|22 min
|ChicknButt
|91,925
|Chris Couey
|Wed
|yes
|2
|where are the good neighborhoods in Bremen (Mar '10)
|Jan 24
|Really
|31
|Hardware Store (May '13)
|Jan 21
|nlm11251
|22
|Who is the best baseball player in Bremen? (Nov '09)
|Jan 16
|Prison Ball
|69
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Jan 16
|Artist For Hire
|65
|temple police (May '15)
|Jan 15
|mule
|24
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC