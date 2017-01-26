B. Daniel

B. Daniel

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

In the early morning hours of January 24, 2017, Mr. Elic Baxter Daniel finished the ultimate race. He fought the course for many years, battling and defeating multiple illnesses, with a steadfast faith to stay the course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 22 min ChicknButt 91,925
Chris Couey Wed yes 2
where are the good neighborhoods in Bremen (Mar '10) Jan 24 Really 31
Hardware Store (May '13) Jan 21 nlm11251 22
Who is the best baseball player in Bremen? (Nov '09) Jan 16 Prison Ball 69
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Jan 16 Artist For Hire 65
temple police (May '15) Jan 15 mule 24
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,314,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC