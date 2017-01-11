Art exhibit to open Friday
Christian Hill, a graduate assistant at the University of West Georgia, sets up Judith Fields' "Expressions in Wax: Flore and Fauna" exhibit that will open this weekend at the Carrollton and Cultural Arts Center. The exhibit will have an opening reception on Friday at 5 p.m. and will be free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|dixie
|89,790
|Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13)
|10 hr
|Real Review
|5
|Female found off Bar J rd with multiple stab wo...
|Tue
|The Exposure
|1
|Police car thieves arrested in Haralson County
|Tue
|Mimi
|1
|Where's my mail?
|Jan 9
|wow
|7
|temple police (May '15)
|Jan 7
|Sticher
|23
|Electric assistance??? (Nov '13)
|Jan 6
|stop crying
|66
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC