Armed robbery suspect sought in 3 cou...

Armed robbery suspect sought in 3 counties

Saturday

A multi-jurisdictional search is on for a man wanted in Carroll, Haralson and Douglas counties. The suspect is allegedly responsible for four armed robberies: one at the Dollar General in Temple, and at convenience stores in Bremen and Douglasville.

Carrollton, GA

