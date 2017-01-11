Armed men rob six apartment occupants
Six young men were robbed at gunpoint as they were gathered this past weekend at a friend's home in Haven West Apartments on Lovvorn Road in Carrollton. According to the report by Carrollton police, two men arrived at the apartment around 8:45 p.m. and knocked.
