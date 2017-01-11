Armed men rob six apartment occupants

Armed men rob six apartment occupants

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Georgian

Six young men were robbed at gunpoint as they were gathered this past weekend at a friend's home in Haven West Apartments on Lovvorn Road in Carrollton. According to the report by Carrollton police, two men arrived at the apartment around 8:45 p.m. and knocked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 4 hr dixie 89,790
Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13) 10 hr Real Review 5
Female found off Bar J rd with multiple stab wo... Tue The Exposure 1
News Police car thieves arrested in Haralson County Tue Mimi 1
Where's my mail? Jan 9 wow 7
temple police (May '15) Jan 7 Sticher 23
Electric assistance??? (Nov '13) Jan 6 stop crying 66
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC