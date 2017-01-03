Armed men rob Shady Grove store
An armed robbery in Carrollton is being investigated in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Villa Rica. Both incidents took place Monday, about an hour apart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|8 min
|The WB
|89,182
|Electric assistance??? (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|Fact not fiction
|64
|old Hubbard's building
|Tue
|Ranger1
|6
|Sheriff: Crime spree ends in Haralson
|Dec 28
|Double Tap
|3
|Boys Basketball
|Dec 26
|Dang
|14
|Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F...
|Dec 26
|yep
|10
|Bremen Football (Sep '13)
|Dec 26
|AshamedOfBremen
|202
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC