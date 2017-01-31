Alfred M. 'Al' Greenway

Alfred M. 'Al' Greenway

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Mr. Alfred M. "Al" Greenway, age 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, January 27, 2017, at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton. He was born April 5, 1928 in Washington County, Georgia, the son of the late Alfred Madison Greenway and the late Annie Lou Amerson Greenway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 1 hr dixie 92,345
Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move 6 hr Ur no chemist 5
Chris Couey Jan 25 yes 2
where are the good neighborhoods in Bremen (Mar '10) Jan 24 Really 31
Hardware Store (May '13) Jan 21 nlm11251 22
Who is the best baseball player in Bremen? (Nov '09) Jan 16 Prison Ball 69
temple police (May '15) Jan 15 mule 24
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC