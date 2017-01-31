Alfred M. 'Al' Greenway
Mr. Alfred M. "Al" Greenway, age 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, January 27, 2017, at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton. He was born April 5, 1928 in Washington County, Georgia, the son of the late Alfred Madison Greenway and the late Annie Lou Amerson Greenway.
