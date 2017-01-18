18 mailboxes destroyed in neighborhood

18 mailboxes destroyed in neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Times Georgian

Two men allegedly destroyed 18 mailboxes in one neighborhood Saturday night. It started just before midnight when a resident reported seeing a red GMC Sierra pickup weaving back and forth across the road, driving over mailboxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 1 hr Aggie23 90,733
Who is the best baseball player in Bremen? (Nov '09) Jan 16 Prison Ball 69
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Jan 16 Artist For Hire 65
temple police (May '15) Jan 15 mule 24
Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13) Jan 13 Str8nNro 6
Bremen Basketball and BOE Jan 13 Rodney Lawless 5
Female found off Bar J rd with multiple stab wo... Jan 10 The Exposure 1
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,074,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC