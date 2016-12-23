Weekly Arrest Reports

Weekly Arrest Reports

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Heard Citizen

Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: Joseph Cody Ryals, 28, Quall Drive, Carrollton, GA 30116, arrested on 12/23/2016, charged with No Seat Belt, Driving on Suspended License and Driving While Unlicensed. Roger Thomas Hill, 30, Joe Stephens Road, Franklin, GA 30217, arrested on 12/24/2016, charged with VGCSA , Going Inside Guardline with Drugs and Violation of Probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 14 min call em like I se... 88,923
News Sheriff: Crime spree ends in Haralson 13 hr Double Tap 3
Boys Basketball Dec 26 Dang 14
Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F... Dec 26 yep 10
Bremen Football (Sep '13) Dec 26 AshamedOfBremen 202
temple police (May '15) Dec 22 Concerned 22
Poll 2016 Presidential Election- Who will you vote for? Dec 21 Gucci mane 8
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,743

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC