VR, railroad renegotiate crossing plan
Villa Rica and Norfolk Southern officials have worked out a deal that would keep the Cheeves Street rail crossing open, while preserving the key elements of the railroad park that city planners feel is necessary for downtown development. Meanwhile, the City Council on Thursday postponed action on adopting its $26 million budget for 2017, choosing instead to delay approval until its Feb. 8 meeting.
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|42 min
|General Robert E Lee
|88,812
|Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F...
|6 hr
|Ex Devil Coach
|9
|Boys Basketball
|8 hr
|RO
|10
|temple police (May '15)
|Dec 22
|Concerned
|22
|2016 Presidential Election- Who will you vote for?
|Dec 21
|Gucci mane
|8
|Jeremy Goss proline pools is a scumbag lying ch...
|Dec 19
|Sam
|3
|Heard Norfolk southern wanting cherry trees gone
|Dec 18
|butane
|4
