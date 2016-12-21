Shelter plans for Christmas, cold nights, and the future
The Holy Spirit Emergency Shelter is looking for volunteers to assist the homeless in Carroll County. The shelter has services scheduled for Christmas Eve and Christmas day the staff needs help with, as well as meals every Monday and on cold nights when the shelter is opened.
