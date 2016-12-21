Residents plead for safety measures on Highway 5
Carroll County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marty Smith said Thursday that the state is in the process of reviewing the portion of Highway 5 that has been the site of several vehicular accidents over the years. Residents in October addressed the commissioners following an accident in which 21-year-old Amber Harrison died after she lost control of her car and crashed while driving on Highway 5. Harrison's accident on Sept.
