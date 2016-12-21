Paulk files suit against county over ...

Paulk files suit against county over rezoning denial

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Griffin Daily News

A local businessman has filed a lawsuit against Carroll County over the denial of a rezoning application and conditional use permit to operate an event center, lodge, pro shop and shooting range.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 9 hr The WB 88,849
Boys Basketball 11 hr Dang 14
Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F... 12 hr yep 10
Bremen Football (Sep '13) Mon AshamedOfBremen 202
temple police (May '15) Dec 22 Concerned 22
Poll 2016 Presidential Election- Who will you vote for? Dec 21 Gucci mane 8
Jeremy Goss proline pools is a scumbag lying ch... Dec 19 Sam 3
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iraq
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,869 • Total comments across all topics: 277,366,575

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC