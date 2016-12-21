Mission achieved

Mission achieved

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Times Georgian

I've completed my first book and it's on sale today. Hopefully, it's not a one-and-done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 41 min General Robert E Lee 88,812
Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F... 6 hr Ex Devil Coach 9
Boys Basketball 8 hr RO 10
temple police (May '15) Dec 22 Concerned 22
Poll 2016 Presidential Election- Who will you vote for? Dec 21 Gucci mane 8
Jeremy Goss proline pools is a scumbag lying ch... Dec 19 Sam 3
Heard Norfolk southern wanting cherry trees gone Dec 18 butane 4
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,521

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC