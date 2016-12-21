Memorial Service for Mrs. Judy Dale Blue
Mrs. Judy Dale Blue, 64, passed away in her sleep on December 21, 2016 at her residence in Whitesburg, Georgia. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Scott W. Blue; one sister, Cecilia Evans; and two brothers, Cecil Teal Jr. and Arthur Teal; four children, Lance Rayburn of Phoenix City, Alabama, Alicia Craig of Doeron, Georgia, Alan Rayburn of Whitesburg and Chearyl Weston of Summerset England.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|jeb stuart
|88,958
|Sheriff: Crime spree ends in Haralson
|Wed
|Double Tap
|3
|Boys Basketball
|Dec 26
|Dang
|14
|Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F...
|Dec 26
|yep
|10
|Bremen Football (Sep '13)
|Dec 26
|AshamedOfBremen
|202
|temple police (May '15)
|Dec 22
|Concerned
|22
|2016 Presidential Election- Who will you vote for?
|Dec 21
|Gucci mane
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC