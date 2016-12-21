Man killed in gun accident
An accidental discharge of a firearm led to the death of a Carrollton man and gun rights activist over the weekend. Michael David Camp, 66, accidentally shot himself at his home last Saturday while he was working in his garage, according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|The WB
|88,849
|Boys Basketball
|11 hr
|Dang
|14
|Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F...
|12 hr
|yep
|10
|Bremen Football (Sep '13)
|Mon
|AshamedOfBremen
|202
|temple police (May '15)
|Dec 22
|Concerned
|22
|2016 Presidential Election- Who will you vote for?
|Dec 21
|Gucci mane
|8
|Jeremy Goss proline pools is a scumbag lying ch...
|Dec 19
|Sam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC