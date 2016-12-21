Lewis C. Spruill
Mr. Lewis C. Spruill, age 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday afternoon, December 25, 2016. He was born to the late Zach C. Spruill and Josie Ola Thompson Spruill Nutt, October 12, 1926, near Franklin, Georgia, and was reared in Heard County, Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|dixie
|88,869
|Boys Basketball
|Mon
|Dang
|14
|Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F...
|Mon
|yep
|10
|Bremen Football (Sep '13)
|Mon
|AshamedOfBremen
|202
|temple police (May '15)
|Dec 22
|Concerned
|22
|2016 Presidential Election- Who will you vote for?
|Dec 21
|Gucci mane
|8
|Jeremy Goss proline pools is a scumbag lying ch...
|Dec 19
|Sam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC