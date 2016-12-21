James Hubert Harper

James Hubert Harper

Mr. James Hubert Harper, age 90, formerly of Castleman Road, Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, December 30, 2016, at Carrollton Manor. He was born March 4, 1926 in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late James Leonard Harper and the late Edna Earl Crawford Harper.

