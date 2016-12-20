Helen Louise Dobbs
Mrs. Helen Louise Dobbs, age 85, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Pine Knoll Nursing Center in Carrollton, Georgia. Mrs. Dobbs was born in the Jake Community of Carroll County on May 31, 1931 the daughter of the late Marvin James Truitt and Orene Adams Truitt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|42 min
|General Robert E Lee
|88,812
|Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F...
|6 hr
|Ex Devil Coach
|9
|Boys Basketball
|8 hr
|RO
|10
|temple police (May '15)
|Dec 22
|Concerned
|22
|2016 Presidential Election- Who will you vote for?
|Dec 21
|Gucci mane
|8
|Jeremy Goss proline pools is a scumbag lying ch...
|Dec 19
|Sam
|3
|Heard Norfolk southern wanting cherry trees gone
|Dec 18
|butane
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC