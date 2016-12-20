Helen Louise Dobbs

Helen Louise Dobbs

Mrs. Helen Louise Dobbs, age 85, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Pine Knoll Nursing Center in Carrollton, Georgia. Mrs. Dobbs was born in the Jake Community of Carroll County on May 31, 1931 the daughter of the late Marvin James Truitt and Orene Adams Truitt.

