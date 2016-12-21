Christine 'Cricket' Cosper
Christine "Cricket" Cosper, age 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. She was born July 17, 1928, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of Comer Morris and Mamie Ward Morris.
