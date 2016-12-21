Carrollton mayor grades 2016 finances

Carrollton mayor grades 2016 finances

Mayor Walt Hollingsworth said Carrollton is in a "fair" financial state, having spent 2016 designating special purpose local option sales tax revenue toward projects to improve the city's infrastructure. His administration, he said, is working toward more transparency, posting its financial records, including SPLOST expenditures, on the www.carrollton-ga.gov website, every month.

