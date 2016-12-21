Carrollton mayor grades 2016 finances
Mayor Walt Hollingsworth said Carrollton is in a "fair" financial state, having spent 2016 designating special purpose local option sales tax revenue toward projects to improve the city's infrastructure. His administration, he said, is working toward more transparency, posting its financial records, including SPLOST expenditures, on the www.carrollton-ga.gov website, every month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|31 min
|rastus scratch
|89,075
|old Hubbard's building
|Sun
|Ranger1
|2
|Sheriff: Crime spree ends in Haralson
|Dec 28
|Double Tap
|3
|Boys Basketball
|Dec 26
|Dang
|14
|Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F...
|Dec 26
|yep
|10
|Bremen Football (Sep '13)
|Dec 26
|AshamedOfBremen
|202
|temple police (May '15)
|Dec 22
|Concerned
|22
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC