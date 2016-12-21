Bowdon burglary linked to others in three counties
The arrest came Dec. 13 after a resident spotted a man acting suspiciously at a home in the 100 block of Indian Creek Road in Bowdon, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office. The neighbor who noticed the subject is also the father of the alleged burglary victim.
