Anita Richardson Stone
Mrs. Anita Richardson Stone, a daughter of the King, age 53, of Winston, Georgia, passed away suddenly Friday, December 30, 2016. She was born December 17, 1963 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of Mrs. Myrtie Broome Richardson and the late Mr. James Farris Richardson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Sick Man Freud
|89,038
|Sheriff: Crime spree ends in Haralson
|Dec 28
|Double Tap
|3
|Boys Basketball
|Dec 26
|Dang
|14
|Yall do know that this is not just the Bremen F...
|Dec 26
|yep
|10
|Bremen Football (Sep '13)
|Dec 26
|AshamedOfBremen
|202
|temple police (May '15)
|Dec 22
|Concerned
|22
|2016 Presidential Election- Who will you vote for?
|Dec 21
|Gucci mane
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC