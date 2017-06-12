Windsor Park invites visitors to take a garden stroll
Nature lovers are invited to a garden stroll at Windsor Park to see the retirement community's grounds and the balcony gardens created by residents. The garden stroll begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Windsor Park, 124 Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream.
