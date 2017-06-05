U-46 to study enrollment declines, po...

U-46 to study enrollment declines, possible school closings

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Daily Herald

Elgin Area School District U-46 CEO Tony Sanders says closing schools due to enrollment declines might not be an inevitability, but it's something the district will need to study due to having several underutilized schools. But it's one officials at the state's second-largest school district serving more than 40,000 students might need to have in the near future.

