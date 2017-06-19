Trial continues for Carol Stream woma...

Trial continues for Carol Stream woman accused of trying to poison stepdaughter

The bench trial for a Carol Stream woman accused of mixing nail polish remover into a toddler's cup of milk will continue next month after a DuPage County judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors have so far presented sufficient evidence to gain a conviction. Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez, 37, is charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery and attempted aggravated battery.

