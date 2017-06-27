Prinova Acquires Lycored's United Kin...

Prinova Acquires Lycored's United Kingdom and China-based Premix Manufacturing Locations

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Carol Stream, Ill.-based Prinova today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Israeli-based Lycored's China and United Kingdom Premix operations. Prinova is a global supplier of ingredients, flavors, blending and contract manufacturing solutions for the food, beverage and nutrition industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carol Stream Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 11 hr Erik Even74 421
Viva la Raza putos 22 hr Sweaty taco luv 2
Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11) 23 hr Jonetan Andrade 8
Route 66 Dirt Track Sun Racer 1
DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di... Sat Unholy f-er 6
schmale & north ave Jun 2 Zepplin Popper 11
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) May 27 Fportillos 11
See all Carol Stream Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carol Stream Forum Now

Carol Stream Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carol Stream Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Carol Stream, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,645 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC