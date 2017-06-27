Prinova Acquires Lycored's United Kingdom and China-based Premix Manufacturing Locations
Carol Stream, Ill.-based Prinova today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Israeli-based Lycored's China and United Kingdom Premix operations. Prinova is a global supplier of ingredients, flavors, blending and contract manufacturing solutions for the food, beverage and nutrition industries.
