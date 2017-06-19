Park Board seeking candidate for comm...

Park Board seeking candidate for commissioner

The Carol Stream Park District Board of Commissioners is seeking a Carol Stream resident who is interested in the park district community and would like to serve as Park Board Commissioner. Each member of the Board of Commissioners must be a citizen of the United States, a registered voter in the Carol Stream Park District, a resident of the State of Illinois.

