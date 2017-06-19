Memory expert Linda Sasser to offer s...

Memory expert Linda Sasser to offer strategies for seniors

Dr. Linda Sasser will present "Keep Your Brain Fit and Your Memory Sharp" at Windsor Park in Carol [email protected] As we age, keeping the brain sharp is vital to enjoying a full and rewarding lifestyle. Dr. Linda Sasser will present "Keep Your Brain Fit and Your Memory Sharp" on Thursday, July 13 at 1:30 p.m., at Windsor Park retirement community, 124 Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream.

