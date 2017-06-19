Memory expert Linda Sasser to offer strategies for seniors
Dr. Linda Sasser will present "Keep Your Brain Fit and Your Memory Sharp" at Windsor Park in Carol [email protected] As we age, keeping the brain sharp is vital to enjoying a full and rewarding lifestyle. Dr. Linda Sasser will present "Keep Your Brain Fit and Your Memory Sharp" on Thursday, July 13 at 1:30 p.m., at Windsor Park retirement community, 124 Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For advocates of gay adoption, progress but als...
|1 hr
|Theo
|19
|Knights of Columbus 1369 Grand Knight Speaks Out
|1 hr
|Laughing at YOU
|40
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|5 hr
|Super Free
|460
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|7 hr
|Aundreyan Roberts
|415
|Danger! Do not try to date DuPage County women! (Jan '13)
|Jun 18
|dave f
|6
|DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di...
|Jun 18
|dave f
|5
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC