Hundreds participate in Shree Umiya Mataji First Pran Pratistha Anniversary
Hundreds of participant in Shree Umiya Mataji First Pran Pratistha Anniversary and First Pathostav celebration of Shree Umiya Dham Chicago Midwest. Around more than 1000 peoples attended Shree Umiya Mataji Pran Pratistha First anniversary and First Pathostav of Mataji organized by Shree Umiya Dham Chicago Midwest on Sunday, June 11, at Rana Reagan Community Center in Carol Stream.
