Former Wheaton College professor to be sentenced for third time in child porn case
A former Wheaton College professor, convicted in 2013 of child pornography charges, again faces three to seven years in prison after admitting Thursday that he violated terms of his probation. Donald Ratcliff, 65, was charged in March 2012 after Carol Stream police found more than 500 images of child pornography on at least three of his seven home computers and three DVDs containing videos.
