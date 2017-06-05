Federal money to pay for projects to reduce Bensenville flooding
More than $4 million in federal disaster recovery money is expected to be spent next year on two projects designed to reduce flooding in and around Bensenville. DuPage County's stormwater management committee on Tuesday signed off on an intergovernmental agreement with the village that would allow for a planned expansion of a reservoir at Bensenville's Redmond Park.
