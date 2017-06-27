Elgin tops DUI arrest increase across state
After training more police officers in detecting impaired drivers, Elgin logged the highest increase in DUI arrests last year among municipal law enforcement agencies across the state, data shows. The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists released Tuesday its annual DUI arrest survey for Illinois; nearly 700 police agencies were surveyed with an 81 percent response.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry John your games won't work
|30 min
|B fife
|4
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|5 hr
|StRe
|53
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|13 hr
|Kaily Hunter
|422
|Viva la Raza putos
|Sun
|Sweaty taco luv
|2
|Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Jonetan Andrade
|8
|Route 66 Dirt Track
|Sun
|Racer
|1
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC