DuPage forest preserve poised to name new executive director

Monday Jun 19

Ed Stevenson, who has overseen golf operations for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County since 2011, is expected to be named the district's executive director on Tuesday. Stevenson has been serving as acting director since Michael Hullihan resigned in November after less than 15 months on the job.

