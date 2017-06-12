Dog Days of Summer Coming to Windsor ...

Dog Days of Summer Coming to Windsor Park June 27

Friday Jun 9

Are you a pet owner or do you simply love dogs? The residents of pet-friendly Windsor Park retirement community will celebrate their canine companions on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Visitors may participate in the Pup Parade or simply meet and mingle with residents and their pets. A tasty boxed lunch will be served, along with healthy dog treats for all canine guests.

