Dog Days of Summer Coming to Windsor Park June 27
Are you a pet owner or do you simply love dogs? The residents of pet-friendly Windsor Park retirement community will celebrate their canine companions on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Visitors may participate in the Pup Parade or simply meet and mingle with residents and their pets. A tasty boxed lunch will be served, along with healthy dog treats for all canine guests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knights of Columbus 1369 Grand Knight Speaks Out
|6 min
|Barbers corner
|66
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|1 hr
|John Hverta
|414
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|1 hr
|Laughing at YOU
|505
|For advocates of gay adoption, progress but als...
|14 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|3
|Danger! Do not try to date DuPage County women! (Jan '13)
|Sun
|dave f
|6
|DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di...
|Sun
|dave f
|5
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC