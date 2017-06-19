Constable: How 2 men move stuff up 4 ...

Constable: How 2 men move stuff up 4 flights of stairs when it's 93

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Daily Herald

No matter how hot and humid it gets, these movers from Two Men and a Truck know how to guard against dehydration and heat stroke. On the hottest day of the year , my wife and I are helping our son Ben move out of his dorm and into his college internship digs for the summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carol Stream Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knights of Columbus 1369 Grand Knight Speaks Out 7 min Laughing at YOU 71
News For advocates of gay adoption, progress but als... 1 hr Barbers corner 12
Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe... 3 hr Barbers corner 507
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 10 hr John Hverta 414
Danger! Do not try to date DuPage County women! (Jan '13) Sun dave f 6
DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di... Sun dave f 5
schmale & north ave Jun 2 Zepplin Popper 11
See all Carol Stream Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carol Stream Forum Now

Carol Stream Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carol Stream Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Carol Stream, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC