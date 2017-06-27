COD Students Awarded Prestigious Para...

COD Students Awarded Prestigious Paralegal Scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Daily Herald

College of DuPage Paralegal Studies students Linda Chan of Naperville and Kristal Solis of Carol Stream recently received $500 Lambda Epsilon Chi scholarships. The American Association for Paralegal Education annually awards the LEX scholarship to no more than five students nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carol Stream Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) 11 hr StRe 53
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 19 hr Kaily Hunter 422
Viva la Raza putos Sun Sweaty taco luv 2
Review: Rosin Eye Care (Apr '11) Sun Jonetan Andrade 8
Route 66 Dirt Track Sun Racer 1
schmale & north ave Jun 2 Zepplin Popper 11
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) May '17 Fportillos 11
See all Carol Stream Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carol Stream Forum Now

Carol Stream Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carol Stream Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Carol Stream, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,910 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC