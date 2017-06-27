COD Students Awarded Prestigious Paralegal Scholarship
College of DuPage Paralegal Studies students Linda Chan of Naperville and Kristal Solis of Carol Stream recently received $500 Lambda Epsilon Chi scholarships. The American Association for Paralegal Education annually awards the LEX scholarship to no more than five students nationwide.
