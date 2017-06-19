Carol Stream park board seeking applicants for vacant seat
The Carol Stream Park District board will choose a new member to succeed a two-term commissioner who didn't seek re-election this spring. Commissioners wanted to come up with a procedure to accept applications before announcing the search Monday, more than a month after Ullman attended his last board meeting, Executive Director Jim Reuter said.
