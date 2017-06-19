Carol Stream hotel slated to open in late spring, early summer 2018
Construction workers and travelers doing business in Carol Stream's sprawling industrial park are expected to book rooms in the extended-stay hotel slated to open next year along Gary Avenue. Developers plan to break ground on a WoodSpring Suites in Carol Stream by the end of the summer as the extended-stay hotel chain expands into the suburbs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knights of Columbus 1369 Grand Knight Speaks Out
|1 min
|Laughing at YOU
|68
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|6 min
|Barbers corner
|507
|For advocates of gay adoption, progress but als...
|1 hr
|Barbers corner
|6
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|7 hr
|John Hverta
|414
|Danger! Do not try to date DuPage County women! (Jan '13)
|Sun
|dave f
|6
|DuPage County, Illinois women are worst gold di...
|Sun
|dave f
|5
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC