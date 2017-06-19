Carol Stream hotel slated to open in ...

Carol Stream hotel slated to open in late spring, early summer 2018

Monday Jun 12

Construction workers and travelers doing business in Carol Stream's sprawling industrial park are expected to book rooms in the extended-stay hotel slated to open next year along Gary Avenue. Developers plan to break ground on a WoodSpring Suites in Carol Stream by the end of the summer as the extended-stay hotel chain expands into the suburbs.

Carol Stream, IL

