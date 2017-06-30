Carol Stream, Hanover Park leaders square off in weight-loss contest
Carol Stream Village President Frank Saverino and Hanover Park Mayor Rodney Craig are locked in a weight-loss contest that will run through mid-September. In their first matchup in 2012, Hanover Park Mayor Rodney Craig won an eight-week weight-loss challenge by losing 20 pounds.
