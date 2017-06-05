Bloomingdale Mental Health Board Appointed

Bloomingdale Township Supervisor Michael D. Hovde, Jr. has appointed the following residents of Bloomingdale Township to the Bloomingdale Township Mental Health Board Kim Cline, of unincorporated Glen Ellyn, an educator working as a director of special education for a local school district; Diana Eckert of Roselle, Zoning Board of Appeals member, former Village Trustee, former Co-executive director and trained mentor with Stepping Stones for Women of Domestic Violence; Dominick Lanzito of Roselle, licensed attorney concentrating in civil rights, former assistant state's attorney, member of Fire and Police Commission; Supervisor Hovde stated "As a newly formed entity, the Bloomingdale Township Mental Health Board needs dedicated residents with diverse backgrounds to help establish and shape the future of the Board. I am pleased to announce the appointment of these seven outstanding ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.