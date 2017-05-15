Wego Drama presents 24-Hour Play Festival
Wego Drama at West Chicago Community High School concludes its 2016-17 season with the 24-Hour Play Festival. Now in its third year, the students create an original show full of wit and emotion and perform it -- all in 24 hours.
