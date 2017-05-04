Step-Mom Tried To Poison Toddler To '...

Step-Mom Tried To Poison Toddler To 'Punish' Father, Claim Prosecutors

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Illinois prosecutors have alleged that a jealous stepmother tried to poison a 17-month-old toddler to "punish" her husband. According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez, 37, a resident of Carol Stream, attempted to mix nail polish remover in with the bottled milk for the child her husband had fathered with another woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carol Stream Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) May 5 Maddy Mills 382
rude people in naperville (Apr '07) May 4 Anthony 4
Naperville home to the sickos May 4 Slayer 5
News Its Survival In Doubt, Sears Struggles To Trans... May 4 goldman mohels 2
News Hubert D. Thompson Found Insane in Neighbor Murder (Sep '09) May 3 Cody 11
Sears Roebuck files Chapter 11 BANKRUPTCY May 1 Edward Lembert 1
Naperville the Capitol of Liquor Apr 28 Go Cubs 12
See all Carol Stream Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carol Stream Forum Now

Carol Stream Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carol Stream Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Carol Stream, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,125 • Total comments across all topics: 280,849,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC