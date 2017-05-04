Step-Mom Tried To Poison Toddler To 'Punish' Father, Claim Prosecutors
Illinois prosecutors have alleged that a jealous stepmother tried to poison a 17-month-old toddler to "punish" her husband. According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez, 37, a resident of Carol Stream, attempted to mix nail polish remover in with the bottled milk for the child her husband had fathered with another woman.
