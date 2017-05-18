Some life advice from Carol Stream centenarians
The occasion? Belmont Village Senior Living is putting together a calendar featuring pictures of its oldest residents across the country. Five live in a Belmont community in Carol Stream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|1 hr
|Keyanna
|1
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|5 hr
|Sts P and p
|122
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|9 hr
|Lord of Darkness
|15
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|20 hr
|Sammie Cross
|391
|TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16)
|May 16
|Gladys
|14
|Naperville home to the sickos
|May 16
|Gladys
|8
|Poor sole
|May 16
|Unincorporated
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC