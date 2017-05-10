Sensory Garden Playground offers free Play Days
This summer, it will again provide free Play Days from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May 20, June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19, at 2751 Navistar Drive, Lisle. Families can explore the playground's first phase, get their faces painted, plant flowers in the Fragrance Garden, blow bubbles, draw with chalk, and socialize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
