Residents of Marklund Philip Center welcome students from Roy De Shane Elementary, Carol Stream

Tuesday May 16

Eleven fifth-graders from Roy De Shane Elementary School, in Carol Stream, Ill., recently spent the morning with Marklund Philip Center residents, reading books, playing games and assisting them with crafts. The service project took place on May 9, as part of the school's problem-based learning -- a student-centered approach in which they learn about a subject by working in groups to solve an open-ended problem.

