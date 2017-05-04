Prosecutors: Woman tried to poison toddler her husband had fathered with another woman
Reputed evidence of bad blood between a woman accused of trying to poison a toddler and the child's mother can be admitted at the woman's trial later this month, a DuPage County judge ruled Thursday. Prosecutors say the evidence will demonstrate the state of mind of Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez, a 37-year-old Carol Stream woman who will stand trial starting May 17 for aggravated battery.
