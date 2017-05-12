PHOTOS: Protesters stage die-in at Randy Hultgren's McHenry office
The American Health Care Act, proposed by Republican legislators as a replacement to the Affordable Care Act, passed May 4 by a 217-213 margin. As a result, residents protested Thursday in front of Hultgren's McHenry office.
