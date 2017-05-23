Former Wheaton College professor back behind bars on child porn charges
A former Wheaton College professor, convicted in 2013 of child pornography charges, is back behind bars after admitting to violating his probation by potentially watching more child pornography. Donald Ratcliff, 65, was charged in March 2012 after Carol Stream police found more than 500 images of child pornography on at least three of his seven home computers and three DVDs containing videos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Carol Stream Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|3 hr
|Will Roth77
|396
|Illinois Supreme Court hears Drew Peterson appe...
|14 hr
|Houby Day Parade
|336
|What do you love and hate? (Jan '09)
|May 20
|Ben Dover
|15
|Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river...
|May 19
|Keyanna
|1
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|May 18
|Lord of Darkness
|15
|TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T (Aug '16)
|May 16
|Gladys
|14
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 8
|Kathy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Carol Stream Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC